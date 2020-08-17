La’s secretary of state releases plan for voting by mail for fall elections; critics say it doesn’t go far enough

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With the voting by mail debate raging nationally, Louisiana’s top elections official released his proposed plan for the fall elections on Monday (August 17).
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s plan would require most registered voters in Louisiana to vote in-person for the presidential election in November while allowing those who have tested positive for the coronavirus to apply for a mail-in ballot.
“The most important thing it accomplishes from my staff and I and local elections officials is it puts in place all the logistical needs that we have in order to make sure that our election is fair, it’s safe and it’s accurate,” Ardoin said of the emergency election plan for the November 3 and December 5 elections which he officially submitted to Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state legislature.
Ardoin’s plan says any voter testing positive for COVID-19 during and after the early voting period but before election day may request an absentee ballot utilizing the “hospitalization” excuse as provided for in Louisiana law.
“We’ll amend the hospitalization form and if they get a positive test result from their COVID-19 test then we’ll just ask them, same as hospitalization, to provide notice from your doctor that you got back, send that in with your absentee ballot request and then the registrar will send you your absentee ballot,” said Ardoin.
Still, his plan scales back some of the other virus-related excuses voters could offer to the state to vote absentee during the recent August 15 election and an election in July of this year. Having a health condition that would put someone at risk for more severe illness if they contracted the coronavirus would not be a valid reason under the latest proposal.
“The previous plan was adopted and developed when we were at the stay-at-home order and so it had that separate excuse, those additional five excuses. Now everybody can use the normal ones as well as this extra one that we’re putting into the original absentee ballot request that we had for normal circumstances,” Ardoin stated.
State Rep. Royce Duplessis, a Democrat from New Orleans, sharply criticized the plan Ardoin has put on the table.
“There’s no other way that I can describe that plan other than an absolute disgrace,” said Duplessis. “If this isn’t voter suppression then I don’t know what is. To have to mark that you tested positive in order to apply to vote by mail that is just completely ridiculous.”
Duplessis recently sent a letter to Ardoin about what he says is a critical need to expand mail-in voting opportunities.
“Currently, our state’s rate of COVID-19 infections still remains among the nation’s highest. Therefore, at a minimum, the provisions that were adopted for the July/ August elections should remain in place. However, there is more than enough evidence to support expansion of the Emergency Election Plan. The two most urgent priorities are extension of early voting, and expansion of mail-in voting,” wrote Duplessis.
Duplessis said during an interview soon after Ardoin’s plan was released that his fervor is rooted in his belief that everyone should have the ability to vote without fear of contracting the virus.
“Because we can’t have any voter suppression. We need to make sure that all voters have the option to vote in the safest way possible, so you have to make all tools available,” Duplessis said.
The release of Ardoin’s plan comes amid a feisty debate over mail-in voting that encompasses President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats.
And Ardoin is not oblivious to the current climate at the state legislature.
“The reality is that politics and a pandemic don’t mix. You have the voters on the left, on the more liberal side that are wanting to expand opportunities and create vote by mail than we have,” said Ardoin. “On the Republican side, or the conservative side there’s concern about the fraud aspect of it, so being in the middle as an election administrator trying to navigate those waters it’s just been real difficult and I had to construct a plan that I could get past the legislature and this was about the best plan that I could come up with that could pass the legislature.”
The ACLU of Louisiana also criticized Ardoin’s proposal.
“This plan forces voters to choose between risking their health and relinquishing their fundamental right to vote,” said Alanah Odoms Hebert, ACLU of Louisiana executive director. “Ahead of an election that will see record turnout, Louisiana officials must ensure voters’ safety during the COVID-19 pandemic without jeopardizing their ability to make their voices heard at the ballot. We urge state legislators to adopt an emergency election plan that makes it as easy as possible for all Louisianans to submit absentee ballots, while also preserving safe in-person voting options that allow for social distancing.”
Ardoin was asked about concerns being voiced by some that his plan is an attempt to stymie voter participation in the presidential election.
“No, if you look at July 11th, you’ll see that only two percent of the voting participants utilized the COVID-19 application at a time where people were very concerned. Now we’re in Phase 2, and let me back up a second, 82 percent of all those that participated, participated in-person, either during early voting, or on election day, so we anticipate that tradition to continue moving,” Ardoin said.
He also expressed concerns about whether the nation’s mail service would be up to the challenge of handling substantially more ballots.
“It does concern me so one of the aspects of the plan we’re following [is] the recommendations of the Inspector General of the United States Postal Service to move the absentee ballot request date from four days prior to the election to 10 days prior to the election thus giving voters enough time to get their ballot and get it back to us in time,” added Ardoin.
But Duplessis says concerns about the U.S. Postal Service aside, he believes now is the time to make it possible for more people in Louisiana to vote absentee if they so desire.
“As a state, we don’t need to worry about what the postal service is doing. We need to make sure that every voter has the opportunity to vote,” said Duplessis.
Ardoin said the early voting timeframe would be extended a few more days under his plan and hours of early voting would be expanded.
“Our normal by law early voting days are seven; we’ve expanded that to 10 days and we’ve also expanded the hours. Instead of beginning at 8:30 a.m. we’re starting at 8 a.m., and instead of ending at 6 p.m. we’ll end at 7 p.m. so we’ve added an hour and a half each day for those 10 days,” he said.
Ardoin said his proposal also provides for an option at the local level to have drop-off points for people who received mail-in ballots.
“To have a drop-off point in each parish so someone can drive up, drop off their ballot to a live person and then go about their business,” Ardoin said.
