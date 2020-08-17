LSU adds one of the nation’s top OL prospect for class of 2022

LSU Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman | August 17, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 4:13 PM

(WAFB) - One of the nation’s top rated offensive line prospects for the class of 2022 has shutdown his recruiting process.

Four-star Lucas Taylor took to Twitter on Monday, Aug. 17 to announce his commitment to the LSU Tigers.

Taylor is rated as the No. 8 offensive guard in the Nation and a top 300 prospect nationally according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 315 pounder holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Penn State and many more.

247Sports has the Tigers as the No. 1 class in the country for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

The Tigers currently have 7 commitments for the class of 2022.

Here is a full list of 2022 LSU commits:

  • Four-star quarterback, Walker Howard, Louisiana
  • Four-star defensive tackle, Shone Washington, Louisiana
  • Four-star wide receiver, Decoldest Crawford, Louisiana
  • Four-star safety, Bryan Allen Jr., Texas
  • Four-star cornerback, Khamauri Rogers, Mississippi
  • Four-star safety, Bryce Anderson, Texas
  • Four-star offensive guard, Lucas Taylor, Alabama

