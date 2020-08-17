Milwaukee misses Democratic convention: ‘It is a gut punch’

Milwaukee, in many ways, had been working the past decade toward this moment. An Upper Midwest city that suffered during a decline in manufacturing that began in the late 1970s, Milwaukee is often stereotyped as the home of Miller Beer, Harley-Davidson, and the '70s sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Laverne and Shirley." Sports fans know it as home to the Bucks and the Brewers, but little else.