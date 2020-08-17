New Orleans Police investigating Seventh Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that has left a person injured.
Police were contacted by a local hospital after a man arrived by private conveyance with gunshot wound.
Though their investigation, officers learned that the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Derbigny Street.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
