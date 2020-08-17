N.O. Health Department Director says city on track to return children to the classroom after Labor Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Health Department Director says right now the City is on track to return children to the classroom after Labor Day.
Officials look at three Covid-19 metrics when deciding whether it’s safe to do that, the testing positivity rate, adequate testing and the average daily case count. The Health Department Director, Jennifer Avegno, M.D.,says New Orleans has seen at least a week of its daily case load being 50 or below. Officials want to see at least 14 sustained days of cases being below 50 before students return to in person learning.
“If we can keep this up, then yes, I think there is a really good chance we will be able to help them activate their plan sometime after Labor Day. The trick is we really have to sustain it. We don’t know what’s going to happen necessarily. We’re looking at other school systems to see, you’ve probably seen around the country some schools opened and then they shut right away, hopefully, that won’t happen to us here,” said Avegno.
Nola Public Schools says its watching the data and will assess where the district is closer to the end of this month. New updates are expected at the district’s weekly press conference Wednesday.
