NOPD: Woman arrested, 2 kids safe after alleged kidnapping

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said two juveniles involved in an alleged kidnapping have been located and returned to their mother safely.
Additionally, wanted suspect Alyinesha Matthews was arrested Monday in this investigation, officers said.
The NOPD said the alleged simple kidnapping that occurred on August 15, 2020 in the 4100 block of General Meyer Avenue.
Detectives said Matthews was the subject who took the missing kids – an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl – and refused to return the children to their mother.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
