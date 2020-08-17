Shooting in St. Bernard Parish leaves one injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.
Deputies responded to a call of a shooting on East Judge Perez Drive near Torres Drive around 6 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting.
Anyone who has any information about the shooting is asked to contact the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau tip line at (504) 271-8477 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
