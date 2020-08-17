Slidell Police beef up patrols after rash of traffic accidents involving impaired drivers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Slidell Police Chief said something must be done. Police were called to two very serious traffic accidents, one of them fatal.
In both cases, police say the accidents were caused by impaired drivers who should not have been behind the wheel.
The first call came in last Thursday around 5:30 p.m. when a student driver and her driving instructor were hit head on by a 34-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence. It happened on Brownswitch Road near the roundabout.
Police say 34-year-old Jarod Sciacca was driving a Jeep Liberty in the opposite lane between 50 to 60 miles per hour when he struck them head on. The student driver’s vehicle burst into flames and people from nearby businesses jumped in to help rescue them.
“They had a lady in the street screaming bloody murder to get a knife, get a knife, so I ran over here as fast as I could to get a razor blade. By the time I got over there, they had already cut the seatbelt and they were dragging her out of the car,” says Rory Gremillion.
The 17-year-old student driver and the female instructor were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
Sciacca was booked with driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license among other things.
Then, on Saturday another accident unfolded around 3 a.m. when a cab driver, on his way into work, was killed by a suspected impaired driver. That happened on Highway 190.
The driver, 27-year-old Kevin Lewis, was arrested and booked with several charges, including vehicular homicide and narcotics. Slidell Police tell FOX 8, Lewis was arrested earlier this year for narcotics as well.
The cab driver, 63-year-old Byron Rhodes, was set to retire from the Parish Cab company in Slidell today. Rhodes was about to finish his final weekend on the job when he was struck and killed.
The accidents have Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal very upset. He’s now decided to increase patrols in Slidell and he says there’s a zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence.
