Thibodaux man killed in early morning car crash

SCHRIEVER, La. (WVUE) -A Thibodaux man was killed early Monday morning in a car crash, according to Louisiana State Police Troop C.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Bull Run Road just west of LA 311. The crash took the life of 54-year-old Terry Hebert.
Troopers say Hebert was traveling west on Bull Run Road in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when he ran off of the roadway to the left after he entered a right curve.
He struck a ditch and a utility pole wire before coming to rest off of the roadway. Hebert was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
Impairment in unknown.
Troop C has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths so far this year.
