WATCH LIVE: Criminal Justice Committee to discuss funding for public defenders

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Councilmember and Chair Jason Williams will hold the next virtual Criminal Justice Committee meeting on Monday, August 17.
During the meeting, the Committee will hear an ordinance related to equity in budget funding for public defenders who represent over 80% of the accused in Orleans Parish courts.
The Committee will also consider a resolution to address the historical burden the collection of bail bond fees and conviction fees have had on poor communities and communities of color.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.