Week starts mostly dry

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drier air will win out over the rainy moisture for the next couple of days. While it might not be completely rain free everywhere the chances will stay quite low. The humidity will be a touch lower on Tuesday and Wednesday so that will make it feel a little less August-like.
Deeper moisture will likely return to the area by late week and the start of the weekend. That means the daily shower and storm chances will become a bit more widespread once again. Temperatures will stay near normal which is around 90 degrees.
The tropics are active with two strong tropical waves. One is moving into the Caribbean and could be in the Gulf this weekend. The other is in the Tropical Atlantic and is over one week away at least from threatening the U.S. coastline if at all.
It’s too soon to say what if any impacts these systems will have on Southeast Louisiana.
