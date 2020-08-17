14-year-old girl dies after jet ski collision in Belle River

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 14-year-old girl died after a jet ski collision in Belle River in St. Martin Parish Saturday, Aug. 15.
Hannah Landry, from Franklin in St. Mary Parish, was transported via AirMed with serious injuries to Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville where she died from her injuries, according to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement.
Investigators found that two girls, ages 14 and 15, were operating two jet skis when they collided in the river. A 17-year-old man allowed them to use his jet skis. Possible charges are pending against the man.
The other victim had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Both were wearing flotation devices and there were no signs of drug or alcohol use.
