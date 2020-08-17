Zack: A weak cool front arrives today

This week the tropics will become the weather story as two tropical waves traversing the Atlantic have our attention. Both of these waves are farther south and look poised to move into the Caribbean by the end of this week. Of course we are still dealing with a 7-10 day forecast which we know can change quite drastically but by next weekend we could be dealing with two new named storms. It’s the peak of hurricane season so make sure to brush up on your preparations and stay tuned to the weather.