Zack: A weak cool front arrives today

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s the middle of August and weirdly we are talking about a weak cool front making it all the way down to the Gulf Coast.
Now your back to work forecast keeps with the high heat and high humidity theme for just one more day as this front slides across the area today. There could be one or two storms with the frontal passage but rain stays spotty in nature. Expect a 20-30% coverage with topping out in the mid 90s.
Behind this front you will notice some slightly lower humidity levels going into Tuesday but unfortunately it only looks to last for 24 hours. Quickly the humidity and rain chances come surging back into the forecast for the middle of the week and we will carry a typical summer pattern into next weekend.
This week the tropics will become the weather story as two tropical waves traversing the Atlantic have our attention. Both of these waves are farther south and look poised to move into the Caribbean by the end of this week. Of course we are still dealing with a 7-10 day forecast which we know can change quite drastically but by next weekend we could be dealing with two new named storms. It’s the peak of hurricane season so make sure to brush up on your preparations and stay tuned to the weather.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.