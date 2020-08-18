City of New Orleans proposing tax decreases as millages expire

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The CAO for the City of New Orleans says millages passed years ago are set to expire.
Now, instead of asking for rate increases, the city is proposing tax decreases.
CAO Gilbert Montano says with the Coronavirus, expiring millages and property assessments created a perfect storm of financial restraints.
He wants to ask voters for a millage re-dedication.
Montano says the re-dedication of these millages is critical, as post COVID-19 property taxes are the city’s most stable source of recurring revenue.
He says the millage rate for nearly 10 years was 8.68. The rate the New Orleans City Council passed is also what the city is proposing at 5.82.
The 2021 millage proposal focuses on infrastructure and maintenance.
“Our millage rate and our millage rate package will actually be a tax decrease. We’re moving forward with a tax decrease. We understand the dynamic of what the average New Orleanian is facing, and although we have our significant burdens, we do not want to move any kind of package forward that would have any type of tax increase. The mayor wanted a step forward with some tax decrease with a re-imagined bond package.”
Montano will present these proposals to city council Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m.
