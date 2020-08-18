Coach Orgeron is “convinced” LSU will play this fall

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU kicked off training camp 2020 on Monday, and Coach Orgeron recapped how the Tigers looked on a media Zoom call.
The most important question, will LSU play this fall? Coach O is “convinced” they will. He reiterated he’s not a doctor, but he feels good about playing.
Defensive end Justin Thomas has left the team according to Orgeron. Right now the starting DE’s are Travez Moore and Andre Anthony.
Coach O said “Iron sharpens iron” with these Chase vs. Stingley matchups. It’s great for LSU recruiting according to O. Chase and Stingley are slated to be future 1st-round picks.
LSU opens their season on Sept. 26 at home against Miss. State.
