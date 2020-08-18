Coach Orgeron is “convinced” LSU will play this fall

LSU started practicing for fall camp on Monday, August 17. (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Garland Gillen | August 18, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 1:36 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU kicked off training camp 2020 on Monday, and Coach Orgeron recapped how the Tigers looked on a media Zoom call.

The most important question, will LSU play this fall? Coach O is “convinced” they will. He reiterated he’s not a doctor, but he feels good about playing.

Defensive end Justin Thomas has left the team according to Orgeron. Right now the starting DE’s are Travez Moore and Andre Anthony.

LSU released video on Monday of Ja’Marr Chase and Derek Stingley, Jr. engaged in some epic 1-on-1 drills.

Coach O said “Iron sharpens iron” with these Chase vs. Stingley matchups. It’s great for LSU recruiting according to O. Chase and Stingley are slated to be future 1st-round picks.

LSU opens their season on Sept. 26 at home against Miss. State.

