’It’s a brotherhood’ - Parents of Davis-Price say LSU RBs remain tight through competition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The parents of LSU sophomore Tyrion Davis-Price are not only proud of their talented son but likewise very impressed with the relationship he has with his fellow running backs.
Despite all the fierce competition for carries, his mother, Stacie, and father, Ty, say all of the young men in the room share a strong brotherhood.
Davis-Price’s parents shared their thoughts on LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, who of course, also wore No. 3 for the Tigers. They also described how crazy they went when Davis-Price broke that 33-yard touchdown run against the mighty Florida Gators in Death Valley last year.
Davis-Price is joined by fellow true sophomore John Emery Jr. and redshirt sophomore Chris Curry as the backs returning with the most experience. The former Southern Lab standout rushed for 295 yards and six touchdowns last season for the 2019 national champions.
