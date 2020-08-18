Jameis Winston ‘loves football, loves to compete'

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - With no preseason games, and a not so normal training camp, Jameis Winston will have a small sample size of work at QB this summer. But, in his few weeks with the Black and Gold, he’s impressed the head coach and the starting quarterback.
“Yeah, I have been impressed with Jameis. He loves football, he loves the game, he loves to compete. Great personality, very likable guy, wants to learn. So all those things are the first components that you kind of see and recognize,” said Drew Brees.
“Look, he’s doing well. I’ve been pleased. He’s in great shape. He has a real live arm. Man, I love his attitude, his work ethic. He’s doing very well,” said Coach Payton.
With only 14 padded practices, it’ll be tough to separate himself from Taysom Hill for the backup role.
“Obviously, we are just getting into pads and so we are just getting into real life situations that we are trying to create in practice. The reps have been somewhat limited for all of us up to this point. But as that ramps up, I really like our quarterback room, me, Taysom and Jameis. I think we all work well together,” said Brees.
Winston is on a 1-year deal with the Saints worth $1.1 million.
