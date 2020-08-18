Jefferson Parish Schools still waiting for thousands of Google Chromebooks to arrive

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Months ago, the Jefferson Parish School District says it ordered 32,000 Google Chromebooks, anticipating a virtual learning situation because of the pandemic.
“Unfortunately at that time, school districts around the country had the same idea, so at this moment, we’ve only received about 2,800 of the 32,000 devices we ordered,” says Vicki Bristol, Communication Director of Jefferson Parish Public Schools.
Bristol says the ultimate goal was to provide a chrome book for every student in Jefferson Parish, but that won’t happen now for the start of the new school year.
“So, what we’ve done is we’ve surveyed our families to see who currently has a device of their own, who has already received a device and really where the greatest need is,” says Bristol.
From there, Bristol says the district is distributing the devices. Right now, about 40% of Jefferson Parish students or about 18,000 students, will begin the school year learning virtually.
Bristol believes those students, along with the students in a hybrid learning situation, will have the technology they need.
“Every student who needs a device, we will get a device for them,” says Bristol.
Still, those students who are headed back to the classroom may not have a Chromebook.
“It is a little concerning because at any moment we could have to pivot and go back to all virtual learning, like we did back in March,” says Kesler Camese-Jones, President of the Jefferson Federation of Teachers.
Camese-Jones. says she knows there is not much that can be done other than to plan for what may happen.
“They would have to have those devices for those who need it, and then those other families would have to go to learning packets, which I understand will be more tailored to students. It would just be a district wide thing, it would be a school to school packet if it comes to that,” says Camese-Jones.
“Our main goal is to make sure we can continue to educate our students as seamlessly as possible during this really uncertain time,” says Bristol.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.