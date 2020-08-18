Locals react to postmaster’s decision to halt postal service changes that some say would hurt voting-by-mail

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A union leader for local postal workers calls the postmaster general’s decision to halt operational changes affecting the postal service in this area a big relief.
Meanwhile, some postal service customers say the recent changes made by Postmaster General Louis Dejoy have already slowed mail delivery.
Leroy Chapman, President of New Orleans Local 83 of the American Postal Workers Union reacted to Dejoy’s announcement soon after it was made.
“I say that’s a plus, anything that’s positive for the public that we serve, it’s a plus. To halt those changes right now during the time of peak season, the election time, it’s a plus,” said Chapman.
He said the main New Orleans post office experienced some of the recent changes initiated by the postmaster.
“Yeah, there were some changes taking place,” said Chapman as he stood outside the facility. He joined the postal service almost 30 years ago.
Chapman said some changes involved large letter-sorting equipment.
“Pre-Katrina we had 31, now we have 15, which in the last couple of months we went from 20-something machines to now 15, so yes, they have reduced the machines,” said Chapman.
Congressional Democrats say changes to the postal system are affecting mail delivery and will undermine voting-by-mail for the upcoming presidential election.
But Dejoy wrote in his statement that, “To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.”
Amasa Miller, dropped letters in a mailbox outside the main New Orleans Post Office in the Central Business District.
“I’ve been hand-delivering some letters to the city hall just because I wanted to make sure that they got there,” said Miller.
He said mail delivery has been different recently.
“It does seem to be going a little slower. I’ve had bills coming slower than they should, noncritical, but I would hate to think if I was waiting for a prescription that was critical to me, I would feel uncomfortable,” said Miller.
Steven Hales who grew up in the New Orleans area complained about mail service he experienced in north Louisiana.
“I mailed the package out on August 6, Priority Mail, spent $19 to send the package, Friday she still hadn’t received it yet, so I called the tracking number it was still in Shreveport and it had bounced between a city in Texas and Shreveport,” said Hales.
He has receipts showing he mailed the package early in August and it did not arrive in California until this week.
“So, it took 11 days for a priority package to go from Louisiana to California,” said Hales.
A spokeswoman for Congressman Cedric Richmond, says Richmond, a Democrat representing New Orleans and parts of Jefferson Parish and Baton Rouge, is deeply concerned about mail complaints from his constituents and has been working to help remedy the issue. She said Richmond has sent mailers to constituents who have been most impacted by the problems, including those in Gretna and North Baton Rouge, to let them know that the delays are unacceptable, as well as to explain the reason for the delays and that his office has handled a plethora of individual casework to resolve the matter.
GOP House Minority Whip, Rep. Steve Scalise of the New Orleans area issued the following statement:
“The Post Office lost $78 billion from 2007 through 2019, yet still has enough funding to make it through the rest of this year without an additional bailout from hard-working taxpayers. Speaker Pelosi has consistently been holding families and small businesses hostage to her liberal demands in the middle of this pandemic, choosing to focus on a partisan, multi-billion-dollar bailout for the U.S. Postal Service instead of bipartisan COVID relief. Complaints about delays and inefficiencies at the Post Office have been known for years, and that is why bold reforms are needed. However, Speaker Pelosi’s latest bailout to the failed union leadership of USPS does nothing to reform the longstanding operational inefficiencies at the Post Office in a manner that would actually benefit taxpayers, including the millions of people who rely on timely mail and package delivery. The fact that Speaker Pelosi has still not filed a bill, yet is trying to fear-monger the charade that if we don’t pass the non-existent bill by this Saturday, then the Post Office will collapse, is nothing more than Washington politics at its worst. Speaker Pelosi’s false claims also ignore the gains made in the Postal Service’s finances driven by increased package delivery over the past several months, as well as the $10 billion in Treasury lending authority we passed for the Postal Service in the CARES Act. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has rightfully taken action to improve operations within the USPS. His announcement today that he will delay further changes until after the 2020 election is evidence that his complete attention is on making sure the Postal Service will be able to fully support the demands of anyone who wants to legally vote by mail this November. It further shows how unnecessary Speaker Pelosi’s bailout is. I look forward to his testimony next week to hear about the efforts the USPS is taking to implement a reliable mail system that can be trusted to deliver mail on time, in an efficient and effective manner, for years to come.”
And the national head of the League of Women Voters, CEO Virginia Kase, issued a statement in response to Dejoy’s decision.
“The United States Postal Service is one of our nation’s most trusted institutions. Americans know and depend on their postal workers to deliver their bills, letters, medications, and—this year more than ever—their ballots. The changes proposed by the Postmaster General were highly concerning because of the catastrophic effect they would have on our elections this year. Indeed, many voters were left wondering whether their mailed ballot would arrive in time to be counted. The resultant threat on voter confidence still lingers, making the reversal of these changes too little and too late. While we are pleased that the wide scale disruptive changes made by the Postmaster General will temporarily cease, questions remain around how to make the United States Postal Service whole again—including restoring the deficiencies which these decisions caused in the middle of a pandemic and just months before a national election. The agency must present a clear plan for how it will replace the discarded equipment, reverse the damage done, and restore the American public’s confidence in our postal system.”
Chapman says locally additional zip codes were added to some mail-sorting machines.
“When you normally have one machine per zone, now you have one machine multiple zones, so designed to get the mail out quick and faster and we’ll see the impact at a later date,” he said.
And Chapman says postal workers realize that people in the community rely on them, so they show up every day to provide the best service possible.
“They want the public to know that they’re hardworking employees in these four walls, they’re coming to work every day, they’re working hard, they’re dedicated, they’re also members of this community, they have family members that live in this community,” said Chapman.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.