Locals react to postmaster’s decision to halt postal service changes that some say would hurt voting-by-mail

“The Post Office lost $78 billion from 2007 through 2019, yet still has enough funding to make it through the rest of this year without an additional bailout from hard-working taxpayers. Speaker Pelosi has consistently been holding families and small businesses hostage to her liberal demands in the middle of this pandemic, choosing to focus on a partisan, multi-billion-dollar bailout for the U.S. Postal Service instead of bipartisan COVID relief. Complaints about delays and inefficiencies at the Post Office have been known for years, and that is why bold reforms are needed. However, Speaker Pelosi’s latest bailout to the failed union leadership of USPS does nothing to reform the longstanding operational inefficiencies at the Post Office in a manner that would actually benefit taxpayers, including the millions of people who rely on timely mail and package delivery. The fact that Speaker Pelosi has still not filed a bill, yet is trying to fear-monger the charade that if we don’t pass the non-existent bill by this Saturday, then the Post Office will collapse, is nothing more than Washington politics at its worst. Speaker Pelosi’s false claims also ignore the gains made in the Postal Service’s finances driven by increased package delivery over the past several months, as well as the $10 billion in Treasury lending authority we passed for the Postal Service in the CARES Act. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has rightfully taken action to improve operations within the USPS. His announcement today that he will delay further changes until after the 2020 election is evidence that his complete attention is on making sure the Postal Service will be able to fully support the demands of anyone who wants to legally vote by mail this November. It further shows how unnecessary Speaker Pelosi’s bailout is. I look forward to his testimony next week to hear about the efforts the USPS is taking to implement a reliable mail system that can be trusted to deliver mail on time, in an efficient and effective manner, for years to come.”