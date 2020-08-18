LSU opens as huge favorites over Miss. State

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU opened as a 26-point favorite over Mississippi State. That’s according to the Action Network.
The Tigers will host the Bulldogs on Sept. 26. A time has yet to be determined for the contest.
Last season, LSU beat Miss. State on the road, 36-13. The Tigers finished the season 15-0, and the Bulldogs were not as successful with a 6-7 finish.
State will debut a new head coach in Mike Leach, he last coached at Washington State, and a new QB1 in transfer K.J. Costello. Costello transferred from Stanford.
LSU will give Myles Brennan his first start in college on Sept. 26.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.