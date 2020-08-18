Man shot and killed in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON, La. (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one man Monday night.
A JPSO spokesman says the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Jules Avenue.
Officers found the victim in the road.
The victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
This story will be updated.
