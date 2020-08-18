Nicondra: August heat and an eye to the tropics

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A few spotty storms could develop along the water today, but overall mostly dry. We get one more day of less than oppressive humidity before the moisture returns on Wednesday.
Plenty of moisture is back in the picture for the end of the week into the weekend. Look for rain chances to be more widespread. High temperatures will stay near normal around 90 degrees with more typical clouds and rain.
It’s seasonably active in the tropics. Two strong tropical waves are expected to develop into more organized storms over the next five days. The first one is in the eastern Caribbean and could be in the Gulf this weekend. The other is still closer to Africa. There is plenty of time to watch. It’s too early to determine if either will have an impact on our area.
