Hot and dry Tuesday; watching tropical development

Stray to spotty storms are expected to stay mostly south of Lake Pontchartrain today and Wednesday. The drier air will also keep the humidity in a bearable range for this time of year.
Deeper moisture will return to the area by late week and the start of the weekend. That means the daily rain chances will become a bit more widespread once again. High temperatures will stay near normal which is around 90 degrees.
The tropics are active with two strong tropical waves. One is moving into the Caribbean and could be in the Gulf this weekend. The other is in the central tropical Atlantic. There is plenty of time to watch both of these, and it’s too soon to say if there will be any impact to the FOX 8 viewing area.
As we approach the peak of hurricane season, it’s important to review your plans and supplies.
