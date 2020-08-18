3 shot at toll plaza near Crescent City Connection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in their vehicle near the Crescent City Connection at the old toll plaza on Monday night (Aug. 17).
New Orleans police said in an initial report that the victims hears shots fired as they were driving. All three victims were taken to a local hospital.
The condition of the two men and woman who were shot was not released.
Officers are still looking for the gunman.
If you have any information that can help police, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.