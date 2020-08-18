Storylines and breakdown of Day 1 at Saints training camp

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints finally put on the pads Monday, and it gave a select group of media the chance to see how the Black and Gold are progressing.
Two notable absences on day one of media viewing, guard Andrus Peat and tight end Josh Hill.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Peat is sidelined with what was termed a hand injury, and has a broken thumb, a source said. His timetable for return is unclear and some of it will depend on if he needs surgery to repair it. But Peat hasn’t been ruled out for the opener.
Coach Payton said Hill is out with “just a tweak.”
On the field, Jameis Winston connected on some big throws in 1-on-1 drills. Not to be outdone for the backup role, Taysom Hill also hit on some plays.
With Andrus Peat out of practice, the Saints first team offensive line began with:
Left tackle- Terron Armstead
Left Guard- Nick Easton
Center- Erik McCoy
Right guard- Cesar Ruiz
Right tackle- Ryan Ramczyk
P.J. Williams forced a fumble, that was recovered by Margus Hunt, and picked off a tipped pass on back-to-back plays.
Marshon Lattimore had a solid day of work. He picked off Hill during 1-on-1′s while guarding a go-route by Michael Thomas. Later, he made a nice break on Thomas’ slant for a PBU. He also had a pick during the morning walk-through.
