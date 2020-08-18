Summer storms return

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Daily shower and thunderstorm chances will return area wide on Wednesday and continue into the weekend. It does not look that stormy on any given day but a few strong storms will be possible at times with the usual summer downpours in spots.
The forecast becomes more complicated by late in the weekend as a tropical disturbance over the Caribbean moves into the Gulf of Mexico. At a minimum it seems that moisture will increase as soon as Sunday and continue into early next week. That will mean higher rain chances with more widespread downpours likely. Of course the details could change drastically depending on the eventual track and strength of the disturbance.
A second disturbance could enter the Gulf behind it next week and keep the stormy conditions continuing. Stay with FOX 8 for updates on the tropics as we head into the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.