VIDEO: City of New Orleans launches emergency generators program to provide power during major outages

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other officials held a news conference Tuesday to celebrate the launch of the $798,000 Citywide Emergency Generators program.
The program’s Automatic Transfer Switches will allow the connection of emergency generators to create temporary cooling centers throughout the City during major, prolonged power outages and temporary shelter for major inclement weather events.
This will ensure backup power in the event of a power loss is a critical part of emergency preparedness.
