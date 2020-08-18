WATCH LIVE 3 p.m: Gov. Edwards tackles financial fight as state faces down COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference to provide updates on coronavirus. The latest update comes as a federal judge sided with the governor over keeping bars closed, saying it does not violate constitutional rights.
As of Aug. 18, the Louisiana Dept. of Health reported more than 139,000 positive cases of coronavirus in the state.
Orleans Parish only had 12 cases reported on Monday. Jefferson Parish had 50.
Louisiana’s elections chief has proposed a scaled-back emergency plan for this fall’s elections that would modestly expand early voting amid the coronavirus outbreak, but still require most people to cast ballots in person.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin sent the proposal to the governor and lawmakers Monday. It recommends a more limited adjustment in voting rules for the Nov. 3 presidential election than the plan used for Louisiana’s summer elections. It offers no expansions of absentee balloting for people with conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19 or people isolating because of virus exposure.
The plan needs approval from Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers.
Governor Edwards issued a new executive order to keep the state in Phase Two until Aug. 28.
