WVUE FOX 8 to rebroadcast four classic Saints games

On Saturday, August 29 at 7 p.m. CT, the series will continue with an enhanced replay of the October 25, 2009, 46-34 win at the Miami Dolphins, rebounding from a 24-3 deficit with five seconds left in the first half, matching the biggest comeback in club history. Staying undefeated and improving to 6-0, no other team in NFL history had preserved a perfect record this far into a season by erasing a deficit of more than 20 points. New Orleans overcame early struggles on offense and defense, coming alive at the end of the first half with five seconds left, when in a calculated decision by Payton and Brees with no timeouts remaining, the signal-caller dived up the middle for a one-yard touchdown, rather than kicking a field goal to move within 14 at halftime. The comeback was completed midway through the fourth quarter on an acrobatic double reverse ten-yard rushing touchdown by RB Reggie Bush that featured a leap captured on the cover of Sports Illustrated the following week. The comeback was then completed with a two-yard quarterback sneak by Brees that was followed in elation by a dunk of the football over the goal post for the 6-0 signal-caller. This enhanced rebroadcast will feature commentary from T Jermon Bushrod, Colston, G Jahri Evans, Porter and Shanle