After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #2

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Take One: Indoor practice, quicker pace
The Saints moved their second practice indoors Wednesday and had a noticeably different pace to the workout. They were able to get in two team periods in the 90-minute session. In all, they ran 31 plays from team, when they ran just 17 on Monday’s first padded day. They were also able to mix in some different personnel groupings, after working solely out of base on Monday.
Take Two: Offensive precision close but not there yet
This offense is not there yet, but they’re getting closer. They just need a few more practices to hone in on the details that brings about that precise look on the field we’re accustomed to seeing.
This was evident during the second team period Wednesday on two Brees incompletions, but they were incompletions where they were just a count off chemistry-wise.
On the second rep of the period, Brees located Jared Cook who had a step in the middle of the field on Malcolm Jenkins. The window was there for a big gain but the throw was just slightly inside and fell incomplete.
On the next play, Brees went down the seam to rookie Adam Trautman but Trautman didn’t get his head turned in time to make a catch.
One of Brees’ favorite terms this time of year is ‘time on task.’ Those two plays are perfect examples. A few more practices/reps together and those close misses can turn into big plays.
Take Three: Top Plays
The team spent the first team period working almost entirely on the running game. Ty Montgomery had the play of the period when he cut back on a zone run and broke free for a very long gain. The backside of the field was wide open.
During that same period, Taysom Hill kept it on a zone read and was able to turn the corner for a nice gain.
A few plays later, Hill kept it again but was met by Mario Edwards at the line of scrimmage, who set the edge nicely.
During the final team period, Janoris Jenkins played Emmanuel Sanders perfectly and broke up a shallow cross thrown by Brees just as Sanders was trying to reel in the pass.
Patrick Robinson broke up a curl/hook by Emmanuel Butler on a pass thrown by Hill.
Hill’s best connection came on the very next play when he rifled a throw to rookie Tommy Stevens on a square-in. Stevens caught the ball with Andrew Dowell draped all over him in coverage.
Only the very next play, Hill had a low throw to Butler on a slant, who was able to slide and make a nice grab.
Brees connected with Michael Thomas during the final team period on a square-in for a good gain over the middle of the field.
Two plays later, Brees saw J.T. Gray lined up on the outside isolated in coverage against Jared Cook. Brees wasted no time throwing the go-route to Cook, but Gray was there to knock the ball away at the last second.
Take Four: Injury Report
Andrus Peat, Josh Hill, Tino Elliss and Anthony Chickillo were not present at practice.
Newly signed tight end Ethan Wolf made his debut wearing #86.
Take Five: Other Observations
- The Saints opened practice with ‘Set it off’ by Boosie on the sound system. I can’t listen to that song and not think of the Joe Burrow Heisman hype video from last year.
- CJ Gardner Johnson, or Ceedy Duce, was the first team nickel on Wednesday.
- Winston only had two total throws during team periods. One was completed to Deonte Harris on what looked like a comeback route. The other was dropped by Tony Jones, Jr.
- Wil Lutz went 5/6 on field goals. He connected from: 33, 39, 46, 49 and 51 yards, respectively. His only miss was from 44 yards.
- DeMario Davis was present at practice but did not get any work during the team periods. Davis said afterwards that was the coaches call on the reps. Craig Roberston received most of the first team reps in his place.
- Cesar Ruiz once again spent the day with the first team at right guard.
