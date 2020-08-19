Amazon continues to burn in 2020 despite promises to save it

A man rides a motorbike pulling a cart along a paved dirt road in an area scorched by fires near Labrea, Amazonas state, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. According to the National Institute for Space Research, fires in the Brazilian Amazon increased 28% in July from a year ago. Environmentalists have expressed concern at the rise because August traditionally marks the beginning of the fire season in the region. (Source: AP Photo/Edmar Barros)