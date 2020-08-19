Auburn announces changes to stadium capacity, tailgating for 2020 football season

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University has announced updated fan policies for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the university, Jordan-Hare stadium capacity will be reduced to 20 percent beginning the 2020 football season. This decision followed the Southeastern Conferences’ announced guidelines for its 14 member schools.
“These fan guidelines have been adopted by the 14 member schools of the Southeastern Conference as baseline recommendations for the campus management of fan health and safety,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Although local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans can attend games, these guidelines provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are able to attend our games.”
Along with limiting the capacity inside the stadium, tailgating will not be permitted on campus during the 2020 football season, according to the release. Face coverings will also be required for all spectators and game day workers.
Home opener general seating tickets outside of controlled premium spaces and those designated for home and visiting team player and coach guests will be reserved for Auburn students. Ticket allocations for future games will be announced later, according to the university.
Tigers Unlimited football season ticket holders will receive additional information through email from the Auburn Athletics Department.
“We look forward to having Auburn students in attendance at our season opener and appreciate everyone’s flexibility and understanding as we adjust to this temporary reality of reduced capacity at Jordan-Hare Stadium,” Director of Athletics Allen Greene said. “All attendees will share a responsibility for health and safety. A zealous commitment to face coverings, physical distancing and personal hygiene will lead to the best outcome.”
The University of Alabama announced Tuesday it would also limit stadium capacity and restrict tailgating on campus during the 2020 football season.
