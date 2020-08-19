Doctors concerned about impact flu season will have on hospitals already strained from the pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Doctors say there has never been a more important flu season than there is now to get a vaccine.
“This year they have ramped up flu vaccine production so there’s millions of more doses that have been made by the vaccine drug developers just to meet the demand that is expected based on the COVID situation,” said UMC Chief Medical Officer and infectious diseases specialist, Nirav Patel, M.D.
Flu season typically starts in October and lasts until May. But, sometimes medical providers see cases as soon as September. Doctors tell Fox 8 they’re concerned about the impact the season could have on hospitals already taxed from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
“No question, big concern, and a lot of work going in right now to try and mitigate that. You can think of it like being in the middle of a hurricane and then seeing another storm come right at you a day later. So, what the concern is, is that we know that hospital visits increase and hospitals get very full during any flu season, even normal flu seasons. We worry that is going to be compounded with COVID and there is just going to be too many patients to care for,” said Joseph Kanter, M.D.,with the Louisiana Department of Health.
Doctors say they likely won't have hospital capacity to spare. That's why they're encouraging you to be as protective as possible and get your flu shot this year.
“There’s the hope that the preventative measures that we are doing for COVID will offer us some protection from the flu because in many ways the flu is transmitted similarly but in some ways it is different,” said New Orleans Health Department Director, Jennifer Avegno, M.D.
Medical experts say they’re already preparing for the challenges they’ll soon face managing both flu and Covid-19.
“We are working on making sure our supply lines stay strong to keep that P.P.E. coming in, making sure that we have the necessary equipment, supplies and also staffing because we need to make sure that we can both increase our capacity from a bed perspective but also have the staff available to take care of those patients who come in,” Patel said.
Kanter says it’s not recommended that you get your flu shot before it’s typically available in September in October. That’s because doctors don’t want the protection offered by the vaccine to wean before the end of the flu season.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.