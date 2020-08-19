Jefferson Parish schools prepare classrooms to reopen next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Teachers in Jefferson Parish will begin returning to school buildings tomorrow, while school is set to start next week.
The Jefferson Parish School Superintendent Dr. James Gray says they’ve worked hard to make sure the buildings are clean and ready to welcome back thousands of students. He says safety is a top priority.
Every teacher will receive a face mask along with a face shield. Also, he says every classroom will be supplied with a gallon of hand sanitizer.
Virtual learning was certainly an option in Jefferson Parish, and about 40 percent or 18,000 students decided to take the virtual option. With those numbers so high, Dr. Gray says they’re addressing how teachers will be able to teach in classrooms and virtually.
Also, the school district ordered 32,000 chrome books but so far only 2,800 of them came in. Right now the district is distributing those chrome books by priority. Dr. Gray says there’s no guarantee, but they’re hoping all 18,000 virtual learning students will have the technology they need to begin school.
“We are going to prioritize so that we can try to make that happen. Chances are that we are going to get there, but we are still rolling and trying to figure out how to make that happen, but I think it will be safe to say that we will be very close to that goal,” said Dr. James Gray.
School begins in Jefferson Parish next Wednesday and Dr. Gray pointed out the plan remains fluid.
