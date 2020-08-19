Legislative panel approves a fall election plan Gov. Edwards vows to block

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin spent several hours before a state legislative panel pushing for his proposed emergency plan for the fall elections that will occur during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the end, a majority of the state lawmakers approved the plan despite strong opposition from the governor.
The plan has a provision that would allow registered voters in Louisiana who have tested positive for the virus to apply for a mail-in ballot. But Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, says the provisions related to the coronavirus fall short of what is needed.
Ardoin, a Republican disagrees.
“It amends the current hospitalization, absentee balloting excuse to allow for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 between the beginning of early voting and 4:30 p.m. the day before election day to request an absentee ballot, add three additional days for early voting for a total of 10 days,” Ardoin told the House committee.
His plan rolls back some other COVID-related excuses voters were allowed to use when they applied for absentee ballots for two recent state elections. Still, Ardoin vehemently defended his proposal.
“My position here today is to deal with the logistics of an election not the politics of a pandemic and I have said that over and over again. Politics in a pandemic don’t mix,” said Ardoin.
Because the proposal does not expand mail-in voting for people who are quarantined due to the virus Edwards said he will block it from taking effect even if the full legislature endorses the plan.
“It’s just inadequate to the task and I have a hard time understanding how today when there’s more COVID in Louisiana than there was when we formulated the first plan that the plan that he presents to me and to the legislature would actually be less robust and wouldn’t protect those individuals it just doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Edwards.
Ashley Shelton, Exec. Director of the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, a group involved in litigation against the state over limitations to voting absentee testified during the hearing.
“It feels like this issue is becoming more and more political when you know how can it not be political when 43 other states have implemented ‘no-excuse vote by mail’ and it just seems like we continue to go in the other direction,” said Shelton.
Republicans on the panel had the votes to approve the plan and they did.
“Last weekend the White House staff or whoever is formulating that made a comment that it was okay to wear a mask and social distance and go to the polls,” said Rep. Foy Gadberry, a Republican from West Monroe.
But Democrats, while acknowledging that the state needs an emergency election plan, said Ardoin’s proposal needs improvement.
“We have an emergency, there’s no doubt about it and we need to do something and have something in place to accommodate what has happened this pandemic. This is real and you got people who want to exercise their constitutional right to vote and we can’t sit here and play in my opinion and play tic-tack-toe with the degree of the emergency,” said Rep. Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport.
Because some citizens are concerned about going to the polls amid the pandemic, federal lawsuits have been filed challenging Louisiana’s restrictions on absentee balloting and the federal courts could ultimately decide what the state’s mail-in ballot landscape looks like in November, especially if Louisiana does not have its own plan in place.
Ardoin does not want that to be the case.
“I don’t want the court deciding how to run our election because if the court decides it is legal for there to be no plan; all of Louisiana loses,” said Ardoin.
