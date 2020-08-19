LIVE at 3: New Orleans Street Renaming Commission meets to discuss recommendations

Jefferson Davis Parkway (Source: WVUE)
By Chris Finch | August 19, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 3:06 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Street Renaming Commission will meet Wednesday to discuss renaming recommendations.

The commission will serve for a full calendar year with the responsibility for making the following recommendations:

· A list of streets, parks, and places that should be renamed, accompanied by a detailed explanation.

· A proposed list of replacement names for each recommended street, park, or place, accompanied by a detailed explanation.

· A process to facilitate both educating residents and receiving public feedback on the proposed changes.

