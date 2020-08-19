LIVE at 3: New Orleans Street Renaming Commission meets to discuss recommendations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Street Renaming Commission will meet Wednesday to discuss renaming recommendations.
The commission will serve for a full calendar year with the responsibility for making the following recommendations:
· A list of streets, parks, and places that should be renamed, accompanied by a detailed explanation.
· A proposed list of replacement names for each recommended street, park, or place, accompanied by a detailed explanation.
· A process to facilitate both educating residents and receiving public feedback on the proposed changes.
