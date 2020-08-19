LSU grinds in the south La. heat for Day 2 of fall camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football players were grinding in the heat and humidity of south Louisiana in August for their second day of fall camp.
One player who should be accustomed to summers in the Bayou State is redshirt junior quarterback Myles Brennan, who continues to move forward towards the 2020 season.
On the defensive side, head coach Ed Orgeron said defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin is currently 370 pounds.
The main topic on the minds of everyone associated with the program is on making it to the season opener without anyone shutting things down.
“Obviously, if we can get the spike down; we don’t need a spike,” said Orgeron. “I see the energy around the campus, the students are coming back but wear your mask. Just follow COVID-19 protocol. Wear your mask, do the things we’re supposed to do. We expect a spike when school comes back. I’m not a doctor but that’s going to happen. But we have to overcome it. We have to flatten it out, so September 26 we can play football.”
The Tigers will practice again in pads Wednesday before having meetings Thursday and walkthroughs Friday.
Brennan and safety JaCoby Stevens will participate in a Zoom interview with members of the media on Wednesday, August 19.
