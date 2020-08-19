LSU’s Brennan, Stevens talk about start of fall camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU redshirt junior quarterback Myles Brennan and senior safety JaCoby Stevens spoke with sports journalists in the Baton Rouge area for the first time since March.
A virtual interview session was held with the pair Wednesday, August 19, via Zoom.
Brennan talked about his experience while with the Tigers. He went through coaching changes and now, COVID-19. He said he thinks it has made him stronger having to go through those obstacles.
He explained he and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger get along well and it is very helpful that Ensminger played the position. He added he thinks the extended time before the first game is helpful. He feels as though he knows the offense pretty well and feels very comfortable with the playbook. He added the offensive line guys are his best friends and they all take care of each other.
Brennan said he lives alone and takes classes online, so he pretty much just goes from his apartment to the practice facility to minimize his exposure to getting infected. He also admitted the possibility of transferring crossed his mind but he decided to stay and fight to earn the starting quarterback job at LSU.
Brennan had nothing but good things to say about freshman tight end Arik Gilbert, pointing out he doesn’t think Gilbert has dropped a pass so far in camp. He noted Gilbert’s size and speed.
Stevens answered questions first. He talked about his relationship with new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini and what his role will be in this new defense. Stevens is impressed with new transfer linebacker Jabril Cox and also complimented the skillset Gilbert brings to the offense.
Stevens also talked about how different the experience will be if there are no fans in Tiger Stadium. He said the crowd adds excitement to playing but he understands the protocols are in place to protect them and everyone else, so it’s just something they have to accept. He encourages everyone to follow the guidelines put in place by the university and governor.
