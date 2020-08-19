Nicondra: More rain around and keeping watch on the tropics

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a couple of drier days we are starting to see our moisture ramp up again and that means better rain chances. More of us should see a shower over the next couple of days with temperatures seasonably hot in the low to mid-90s.
The tropics are seasonably active with two major waves of interest. One in the Caribbean has potential to become a tropical depression or stronger towards the weekend as it moves into an area more favorable for development in the western part of the sea.
The second wave is still in the Atlantic. It also has potential to become more organized in the next 5 days. Tropical storms are very difficult to forecast even once fully formed and even more so before they develop. This is the reminder to have all preparations in place as we enter the most active part of the tropical season.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.