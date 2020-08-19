Part of Hwy. 603 in Hancock Co. closed after semi-tanker flips, spilling gasoline

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is being rerouted in Hancock County after a semi-tanker flipped, causing gasoline to leak out of the truck’s tractor.
The truck flipped near the intersection of Gardenia Hill Road and Highway 603 just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, said Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The tanker truck was carrying around 8,000 gallons of diesel fuel and gasoline, said Cal Roberston with MHP. That fuel was leaking out of the trailer end of the truck, he said, adding that the leak has since been stopped. Tanker trucks can carry up to 8,800 gallons of fuel.
Authorities are still investigating exactly how the single-vehicle crash happened. Right now, it appears the truck’s driver tried to avoid something in the road, causing the tanker to flip over into a ditch, said Robertson. The driver suffered severe injuries and was air-lifted from the scene, according to officials.
Northbound traffic is now being diverted onto Standard Dedeaux Road; southbound traffic is being diverted onto Highway 53. Robertson said they are estimating that the road will be shut down for most of the day.
Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is also on the scene assessing the situation and the environmental impact, said Hancock County Emergency Management Director Brian Adam.
A truck from the Collins area of Mississippi is en route to offload the remaining fuel, said Robertson.
