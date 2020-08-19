Police: Man killed in Kenner motorcycle crash

KENNER, La. (WVUE) -A 20-year-old man was killed Monday night after his motorcycle collided with a car, according to Kenner Police.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Clemson Street and Trinity Street.
The crash killed 20-year-old Josue Manuel Colon-Rohena of Kenner.
A police spokesman said the driver of the car was heading north on Trinity Street when he stopped at the intersection. As he proceeded forward, a motorcycle, described as a dirt bike, struck his driver side.
Rohena was thrown from the bike. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Kenner Police say Colon-Rohena was not wearing a helmet and was driving with a suspended license.
The motorcycle was not registered and had no headlight. Speed is believed to be a factor in the accident.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured nor cited.
A second motorcycle, which was travelling with Colon-Rohena, fled the scene following the accident and police are attempting to identify that individual.
No description of second driver is available at this time.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.