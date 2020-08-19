150 quarantined after 20 cases of COVID-19 at New Orleans area Catholic schools

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans said Wednesday that 20 cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in 16 area Catholic schools.
Approximately 150 students, faculty and staff are quarantining for a “period of time.”
A spokesperson from the Archdiocese said there are no reports of spread within school communities. Staff and students continue to practice safety and mitigation efforts to spread the virus.
School leaders are required to report directly to Regional Public Health Officials and to the Department of Catholic Education and Faith Formation when a positive case is identified.
“Those who are identified as having contact that requires a quarantine receive information immediately with advice from the Louisiana Department of Health and the entire school community is informed of the positive case out of an abundance of caution.”
There are over 70 schools and approximately 33,000 children in the Catholic school system, plus teachers and faculty.
