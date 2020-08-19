Storms possible Wednesday; tracking tropical disturbances

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Daily shower and thunderstorm chances will return today and continue into the weekend. A few heavy downpours are possible each day as well. Highs will top out in the low 90s.
The forecast becomes more complicated by late in the weekend as a tropical disturbance over the Caribbean moves into the Gulf of Mexico. At minimum, it seems that moisture will increase as soon as Sunday and continue into early next week. That will mean higher rain chances with more widespread downpours likely. Of course, the details could change depending on the eventual track and strength of the disturbance.
A second disturbance could also approach the eastern Gulf of Mexico next week. This could keep a stormy pattern around depending on the ultimate track. Stay tuned to FOX 8 for the latest on the tropics.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.