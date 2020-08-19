Three Louisiana football recruits make 247 Sports 2023 Top100

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 247 Sports debuted their 2023 Top100 rankings, and Louisiana checked in with three recruits.
Leading the way, Newman quarterback Arch Manning. The sophomore quarterback is ranked the No. 1 quarterback in the country, and No. 5 overall in the class.
LSU has kept an eye on Manning since he led the Greenies to a 7-7 title at LSU in the summer of 2019. Manning acknowledged the interest from the Tigers, but pointed out he’s only 16 years old. Still a lot of time in his recruitment.
“I haven’t even thought about it. There’s so much that goes into it. Coaches change every year. Quarterbacks that are there. I’m only a sophomore, I haven’t really thought about it at all. All my friends are LSU fans, and I definitely have a lot of LSU gear. I just wear what’s in my closet,” said Manning.
Checking in at No. 62, safety Derek Williams out of Westgate High in New Iberia. The 4-star safety is listed at 6′2″, 185 pounds. He’s ranked the No. 4 safety in the country by 247.
According to 247, Colorado, Mississippi State and Virginia are the trio of offers Williams already holds, which caught him off guard considering how young he is. Williams hopes to hear from Clemson and Florida as his recruitment goes forward.
Finally at No. 84, Catholic (BR) wide receiver Shelton Sampson, Jr. The sophomore is 6′4″, 181 pounds. He’s ranked by 247 as the 10th best receiver in the country.
Florida State, Virginia, and Mississippi State are some of the offers Sampson holds so far.
