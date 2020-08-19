Tropical disturbance enters the Gulf this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A tropical disturbance over the Caribbean will move into the Gulf of Mexico by Saturday. It is still unclear how strong the disturbance may get but there’s a good chance it will be at least a depression. The future track is also uncertain and that will determine how much rain increases late Sunday and into early next week.
Further complicating the picture will be another disturbance approaching South Florida on Sunday. Depending on the eventual track and strength of the Gulf system, there could be impacts from this second system by the middle of next week.
In short we need to pay attention to both of these disturbances over the next several days.
For Thursday into Saturday we will mainly see typical spotty summertime storms with the normal heat and humidity.
