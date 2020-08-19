Tulane University students return to campus amid pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Wednesday is the first day of Fall classes for Tulane University students.
Everyone returning to campus, including students and staff, will be tested for COVID-19.
Governor Edwards says mitigation measures in place are about to be put to the test again as students return to school.
Tulane University is looking to prevent an outbreak by using temporary outdoor structures on campus.
13 of those will be used as classrooms, and the rest can be used for dining.
Edwards says there’s a misconception that young people aren’t contracting the virus.
He points out the state has seen 12,000 cases in people 18-years-old or younger.
He says some students who miss their friends may want to gather, but he urges them to stop and think of the consequences.
“I’m asking you to think twice about going, and if you think twice and you decide to go, I ask you to think a third time and not do that. We really need to be safe, especially if you want this semester to play out the way we all want to and that is for school to remain operational for the entirety of the semester,” Gov. Edwards said.
Tulane will also end on-campus classes before Thanksgiving to ensure students won’t need to travel home, then back to campus after the holidays.
The school has created a Return to Campus website to keep parents, staff, and students informed of changes and developments on campus.
