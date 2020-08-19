WATCH LIVE 2 p.m: Jefferson Parish Superintendent discusses status of reopening plans

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) -Superintendent Dr. James Gray will discuss preparations to return to school safely followed by a tour of West Jefferson High School.
Jefferson Parish Schools are equipped with PPE.
Every classroom teacher is receiving an initial gallon of hand sanitizer, a washable face covering and a face shield, as well as disinfectant, gloves and paper towels on a recurring basis. Additionally, every bus driver will receive hand sanitizer and protective goggles, as well as disinfectant, gloves and paper towels on a recurring basis.
COVID-19 Rapid Testing for symptomatic employees will be available once school resumes.
The school district’s Start Strong Jefferson plan is guidance for schools to open the 2020-2021 school year safely.
School assemblies will be limited to maximum group sizes (25 for Phase 2 and 50 for Phase 3) and with appropriate physical distancing in place.
All students in grades PK-12, employees and essential visitors must wear a face covering in all areas of the school, including buses, arrival, classrooms, hallways, common areas, restrooms, dismissal, and any other transitions within the school building.
All students, employees and essential visitors will have a temperature check upon arrival to the school facility.
