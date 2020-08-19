WATCH LIVE 1 p.m: New Orleans Public Schools update virtual learning progress

By Nicole Mumphrey | August 19, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 12:42 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. will provide important updates on how Orleans Parish public schools are progressing as remote classes continue during the district’s weekly press conference.

The school district’s Medical Advisor, Dr. Springgate, will also provide an update on COVID-19 data.

Click here for the latest NOLA-PS Statements on COVID-19.

The Orleans Parish School District released Parental Resources which are available online with the Roadmap and includes additional guidance and resources on distance learning, what to do when someone reports as ill, tips for parents during the pandemic, and more.

That information as well as Supplemental Guidance and the full Roadmap to is available on the website at https://nolapublicschools.com/roadmap.

