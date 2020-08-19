Zurik: Watchdog, Community members say New Orleans company owes millions on years-old improvements

“Thank you for the opportunity to discuss past and upcoming tax incentive applications via your station. While we understand there are individuals who do not support the ITEP program as it is currently structured, we are one of several businesses in New Orleans participating in the program, which several cities and states have in place to encourage and drive local economic growth. Despite these exemptions, we are still one of the area’s largest taxpayers. Our presence provides 750 jobs locally with stable, above-average compensation and contributes to the success of many local businesses. These incentives were a factor in us consolidating our coffee operations from other cities to New Orleans and they allow us to continue to invest and grow our local operations, which we have for the last decade. We are following the outlined process and have no outstanding tax debt or previous filings under formal review. Given that, our focus is on producing coffee and continuing to support our local communities while keeping all local officials informed of our current actions and answering any questions they may have about applications filed before they were formally included in the ITEP process.”