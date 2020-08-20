After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #3

Another good one-on-one session for Jameis Winston. He was 6/8 during with nice passes to Deonte Harris and Michael Thomas. However, he once again struggled with his accuracy during the team periods. He missed low on a bootleg throw Harris on a comeback route on the sideline. Later, he underthrew a deep ball to Austin Carr that was broken up by Justin Hardee. During the final team period, he had three straight incompletions. His first one was a poorly thrown ball to Humphrey that was batted down by Hardee. Next, he overthrew Marquez Callaway on a go route by quite a few yards, then he misfired high to Harris on a deep out. Winston’s best throw of the team periods came on a hitch to Juwan Johnson.